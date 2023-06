NAP

Ripon - 19:10 - Back Rock of England

No. 5 (7) Rock Of England (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Rock of England was unlucky in-running two starts back and showed much improved form fitted with first-time blinkers when resuming winning ways at Hamilton last week.

He wasn't fazed by the drop back to six furlongs, given a positive ride and going clear in the final furlong. It is no surprise connections have turned him out under a penalty and a similarly positive ride is sure to see him to good effect at this track. He should prove hard to beat.

NEXT BEST

Ripon - 18:35 - Back Khinjani

No. 4 (3) Khinjani SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 74

Khinjani showed promise in three starts at around a mile last season and, though she was easy to back on her return to action at Redcar last month, she improved on her juvenile form making her handicap debut up in trip.

She was doing all of her best work at the finish, suggesting she'll have no problem staying even further, but that was a good race for the grade and the form is working out, so she is well worth a chance to build on that effort having been left on the same mark.