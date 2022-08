NAP: Purple Reign on a good mark

Purple Reign - 16:45 Ripon

Purple Reign remains relatively lightly raced and is holding his form well at present, opening his account over a mile and a half at Chepstow in June, and finishing placed on his last two starts.

He left the impression he should have gone close to winning at Ffos Las last week, faring much the best of those who were held up in a race where it paid to be prominent, and he looks attractively weighted from the same mark. This step up to two miles may also bring about further improvement, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 8 (6) Purple Reign (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 57

NEXT BEST: Castan can bounce back

Castan - 14:35 Ripon

Castan showed improved form to open his account on handicap debut at Musselburgh last month but for one reason or another he wasn't in the same form at Carlisle 11 days ago.

However, he looks well weighted based on his earlier form which has worked out well, beating a next-time-out winner, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself still well handicapped.