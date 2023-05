NAP

Ripon - 15:55 - Back Mr Buster

No. 2 (5) Mr Buster (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Mr Buster makes plenty of appeal now making his handicap debut. He finished ahead of a couple of winners on his final start last year and shaped with plenty of encouragement on his return to action at Wolverhampton last month, just edged out near the line by another progressive type. That looks solid form and there is a chance that the handicapper has underestimated him with an opening mark of 80, while he will also appreciate this step up in trip.

NEXT BEST

Ripon - 15:25 - Back Market Value

No. 7 (6) Market Value (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Market Value is bred in the purple, being the fifth foal of Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate, and she took a big step forward from her debut on her return from six months off at Haydock recently. She was a little fresh and was still showing signs of greenness, though she wasn't at all knocked about behind a couple of other promising types. The step up in trip is sure to suit her and she is well up to winning a race of this nature with further improvement forthcoming.

EACH WAY

Ripon - 16:55 - Back Tele Red

No. 2 (8) Tele Red SBK 15/4 EXC 6.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 69

Tele Red was a two-time winner at around a mile and a quarter last year, recording victories at Pontefract and Beverley, and he shaped well when finishing midfield in heavy ground at Thirsk earlier this month. He probably did a bit too much too soon in testing conditions on that occasion, but he is now just 3 lb above his last winning mark, and has a more than capable claimer booked. The step back up in trip is also a good move and he looks the one to side with.