A Ripon NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ripon NAP - 14:55 - Back Hurstwood

No. 5 (6) Hurstwood SBK 4/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Peter Niven

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 59

Hurstwood took this six-furlong handicap last season and can bag the prize again off just a 1 lb higher mark.

Hurstwood, who has three course-and-distance wins to his name, brushed aside a couple of lesser efforts when returning to this venue three weeks ago, losing out by only half a length and a head in third.

He was arguably unlucky not to go close on that occasion as he was forced to switch over a furlong out, but he can gain compensation off the same mark here.

Back Hurstwood @ 5.04/1 on Betfair Exchange

Ripon Next Best - 13:45 - Back Spanish Rock

No. 1 (4) Spanish Rock (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Spanish Rock shaped with encouragement when third over this course and distance on his debut last month, making steady headway when in the clear despite looking green, and he built on that promise to get off the mark at Redcar on his second start.

Spanish Rock showed a likeable attitude to take the gaps when they came and stayed on to lead near the line, getting the verdict by a head. That attitude will stand him in good stead and he can launch a bold bid to defy a penalty.

Back Spanish Rock @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange

Ripon Each-Way - 15:30 - Back Brazen Bolt

No. 4 (5) Brazen Bolt SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Gianluca Sanna

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 91

Brazen Bolt has largely been in good order this season and he has run as well as he ever has the last twice.

He was unlucky not to finish a bit closer when runner-up at Thirsk on his penultimate start as he was keeping on when hampered close home, and he then went one better back at that venue, making all to score by a length and a half.

Brazen Bolt should remain competitive after going up 4 lb and will be fresher than those who ran at Ayr last weekend.