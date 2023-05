NAP

Ripon - 15:50 - Back Haarar

No. 3 (2) Haarar SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Haarar progressed well in handicaps last year, recording wins at Windsor and Chelmsford, and he has left the impression he is working his way back to fitness in two starts this campaign.

He was suited by the drop back to a mile and a half in heavy ground at Doncaster last time, having every chance two furlongs from home but having no extra in the closing stages. The return to a sounder surface now will be in his favour and he is potentially well treated on the pick of his form, so is a horse to remain positive about fitted with a first-time visor.

NEXT BEST

Ripon - 16:20 - Back Nigwa

No. 5 (7) Nigwa SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 80

Nigwa is bred to be smart and she built on previous promise when opening her account over course and distance last season, form which worked out very well.

She left the impression she has plenty more to offer on her reappearance at Newcastle and she was arguably unlucky not to resume winning ways at Hamilton last time, caught on the rail and having to wait to mount her challenge but staying on all the way to the line. That was a strong race for the grade and Nigwa will be well suited by this step back up in trip.