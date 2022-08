NAP: Bashosh has a bright future

Bashosh - 15:08 Ripon

Bashosh showed improved form when beaten just a short head at Newmarket earlier this month, sticking to his task well having been carried left entering the final furlong.

The winner Dutch Decoy is in opposition again today, but Bashosh is weighted to reverse the placings and there could be more to come from him after just seven starts.

This looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front before a potential tilt at the Cambridgeshire.

No. 5 (3) Bashosh (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91

NEXT BEST: High hopes for Just Hiss

Just Hiss - 17:26 Ripon

Just Hiss shaped with plenty of promise when filling the runner-up spot at Catterick last time, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being caught further back than ideal.

She is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and another bold bid seems assured for Tim Easterby, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2018.

No. 1 (5) Just Hiss SBK 9/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Mr Thomas Easterby

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY: Cloch Nua has solid claims

Cloch Nua - 14:33 Ripon

Cloch Nua took a step back in the right direction when second at Lingfield last time, staying on well to be beaten just a length.

He is clearly on a good mark and the way he shaped there suggests this longer trip could eke out a bit more improvement.

The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye, so Cloch Nua could be worth a chance to belatedly open his account in a wide-open contest.