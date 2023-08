A Ripon NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Ripon Nap - 15:35 - Back Seven Questions

No. 4 (5) Seven Questions (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Seven Questions built on previous promise to open his account in a five-furlong maiden at Yarmouth and has really taken off since, following up under a penalty over course and distance at the start of this month and proving his opening mark all wrong when completing a hat-trick at Leicester 15 days ago.

He led on the bridle after halfway and quickened clear entering the final furlong, closed down only late on when he had the race in the bag. Seven Questions looks ready for this step up in grade and, though he is up against some interesting types, he is very much a sprinter to keep on the right side.

Ripon Next Best - 15:00 - Back Sindri

No. 6 (5) Sindri SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sindri is has a useful middle-distance pedigree and she has shaped with promise in hitting the frame on both of her starts so far.

She still looked inexperienced when finishing third at Yarmouth earlier this month, outpaced around two furlongs out but keeping on gradually. Sindri still looked a work-in-progress on that occasion while that run, which was her first start for four months, is sure to sharpen her up.