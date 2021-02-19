Rhys Williams' Friday Racing Tips: Captain Morgs is one to watch

Today's action made no appeal to me from a betting standpoint but there are some interesting races to watch at Fakenham.

O'Brien favourite to win Fakenham bumper

I would expect Barrowmount to come out of the bumper at Fakenham to leave a field of five but what it lacks in numbers I think it can make up for in quality. The current favourite is Falloway Dubreau, who makes his first start for Fergal O'Brien. He had two runs in points for Fran Nimmo and the most striking aspect of those runs was how strongly he travelled. He cruised to the front on debut at Buckfastleigh only to tire in the closing stages and this sharp test looks likely to suit.

Exmoor Express travelled well for a long way on debut at Warwick before tiring and hanging left in the straight. On his latest start at Exeter just five days ago, he again travelled well to about halfway but while his jockey either seemed to be trying to remove a set of goggles or some mud from them, he took the chance to drift left just before reaching the outside wing and there wasn't enough time for his jockey to get him back on track before the pair parted company on opposite sides of the wing. Having a rail constantly to his left should help him today.

Add in a couple of potentially 'live' newcomers who have been in training since the start of last season and are with good trainers and this shapes up to be a bumper to keep an eye on.

Small, but competitive National Hunt

There's another small field for the EBF qualifier earlier on the card and Captain Morgs in the odds on favourite. He looks likely to be suited by the step up in trip and he hung left at Kempton so the rail to his left will help him although I'm not certain the sharp track will suit. He's one to note with the final at Sandown in mind.

Shang Tang has a good level of ability but he's looked a tricky ride on a few occasions while Gericault Roque needs to improve on the form he's shown but he's very likely to be suited by the step up in trip. If they are looking to get the latter qualified for the final, he would need to run again by 27th of this month at the latest as the ratings for qualification for the EBF Final are published on 2nd March.

