Relkeel Hurdle

14:30 Cheltenham, Sunday

Live on ITV

1. Botox Has (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Showed improved form when beating Brewin'Upastorm to win Grade 2 National Spirit at Fontwell (soft) on his final start last season and took it up another notch with when taking a valuable 3m Haydock handicap hurdle in November. Should give another good account back at Graded level.

2. Knappers Hill (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Building up a good strike rate and completed a four-timer in last month's Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, jumping well in front and beating Sceau Royal by two and a half lengths. Has the potential for even better.

No. 2 Knappers Hill (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

3. First Street (Nicky Henderson/ James Bowen)

Mighty efforts in the Betfair and County Hurdles last term and resumed with victory in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury five weeks ago, jumping/travelling well and finding plenty. This demands another step forward but that's certainly not out of the question.

4. I Like To Move It (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Smart novice hurdler last season and took it up another notch when impressively winning the Greatwood over 2m here on his reappearance in November. Leaves the impression he'll stay further. Major player.

No. 4 I Like To Move It SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

5. Langer Dan (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Well clear of rest when second to Galopin des Champs in 2021 Martin Pipe over C&D. Landed a big handicap at Aintree last spring but his two efforts this term have been no more than respectable. Bit to find at this level even if back to his very best.

6. Tritonic (Alan King/ Adrian Heskin)

Well-served by strongly-run race that tested stamina when landing valuable Grade 3 handicap at Ascot (2m) last December. Fit from the Flat (won at Goodwood in October) but faces a stiff task now moving out of handicaps. First run beyond 2m.

7. Brewin'Upastorm (Olly Murphy/ Aidan Coleman)

Very smart hurdler who chased home the reopposing Botox Has in last year's National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell (19f). Below-form second in 19f Ascot Grade 2 in November but he may come on for the outing. Held every chance when falling at the last in this 12 months ago.

8. Dashel Drasher (Jeremy Scott/ Rex Dingle)

Tough and likeable sort who resumed with a 2½m win over hurdles at Aintree in November. Good third in Grade 2 chase over 3m there since. C&D winner earlier in his career. Often front runs. Thereabouts.

9. Marie's Rock (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Has improved since stepped up to around 2½m, winning four of five starts, including the Mares' at the Festival here in March and a Grade 1 at Punchestown in April. Bold show likely if primed after eight months off.