A Redcar NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Redcar NAP - 17:05 - Back Run Zarak Run

No. 8 (7) Run Zarak Run (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 1.02 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Run Zarak Run cost €110,000 as a yearling but was picked up by these connections for 21,000 guineas earlier this year and she showed plenty to work on when third over a mile and a quarter on debut at Leicester last month.

That looked a good race on paper with some big yards represented and Run Zarak Run wasn't beaten far, produced to challenge over two furlongs out and running green soon after.

She had no extra in the closing stages that day, so the drop back to a mile looks an interesting move, and the form of that race is working out well. She looks a sure-fire improver and is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Redcar Next Best - 15:20 - Back Emeralds Pride

No. 3 (2) Emeralds Pride SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

Emeralds Pride had fallen down the weights and she arguably proved better than ever with the cheekpieces back on when resuming winning ways at Ayr in August and she has been hard to fault since.

She won by a narrow margin at Beverley next time and completed a hat-trick by a nose over course and distance last month.

Her attitude had been under suspicion in the past but there is no knocking it at present, refusing to lie down once the runner-up went past her and edging back ahead at the line. A 3 lb higher mark demands more but she is clearly thriving at present and is expected to launch another bold bid.

Redcar Each Way - 16:30 - Carribean Sunset

Carribean Sunset finally gained reward for his consistency when winning a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle in August, scoring for the first time since his debut.

He has largely performed with credit since, too, well backed returned to a sprint trip back at Newcastle a fortnight ago, and he was unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble on several occasions.

Carribean Sunset seems sure to be involved again and now has a capable claimer taking 7 lb off.