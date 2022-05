NAP: Rod well treated under a penalty

Rocket Rod - 16:40 Redcar

Rocket Rod produced his best effort since his three-year-old days when belatedly opening his account at Newcastle last week, tanking through the contest and showing a nice turn of foot to settle matters inside the final furlong. He beat another well-treated sort convincingly that day and looks well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty, so has a big chance to follow up returned to turf.

No. 7 (7) Rocket Rod (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Geoffrey Harker

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 52

NEXT BEST:

Knightswood - 15:05 Redcar

Knightswood made appeal on paper and shaped with promise when finishing third on debut at Kempton in December, showing signs of greenness but also displaying ability. That race is working out well with three next-time-out winners coming out of it, all of whom finished behind him, and he is entitled to improve for that experience now after a break, especially over this longer trip.

No. 2 (5) Knightswood (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Mister Camacho arrives in form

Mister Camacho - 14:35 Redcar

A competitive staying handicap but Mister Camacho arrives having run his best race yet when fourth at Haydock last time. He attracted support that day, and stayed on gradually in the closing stages despite meeting trouble in-running in the closing stages. The further step up in trip will suit on that evidence and he figures on a workable mark now sporting first-time cheekpieces.