NAP

Glorious Lion - 16:10 Redcar

Glorious Lion is an athletic sort with a nice pedigree who showed ability on his debut at Newmarket last season, though he was notably green off the bridle.

He came in for support but failed to progress on his next start at Wolverhampton, but he showed more than previously when finishing midfield at Newcaslte in February, despite not being able to sustain his effort after racing freely in the early stages. Glorious Lion has been gelded subsequently and he remains with potential now handicapping over a trip he is bred to be suited by, while the addition of first-time cheekpieces and the form of his yard also give hope of a better showing.

No. 3 (5) Glorious Lion SBK 5/2 EXC 2.42 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST

Belhaven - 15:00 Redcar

Belhaven was progressive last season, winning three times, producing a career-best effort when scoring over this course and distance on her final start.

She appeared to relish the return to easier ground on that occasion, staying on strongly in the closing stages to narrowly hold on from the runner-up. Belhaven has only been raised 2 lb for that success and under conditions which ought to be in her favour, she is taken to take another step forward on her return to action.

No. 5 (3) Belhaven (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY

Viva Voce - 13:50 Redcar

Viva Voce is a two-time winner at this course, including in heavy ground, and if you ignore him a poor run at Newcastle last time, he should be competitive here.

He had won well on his previous start at Southwell, well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race, but having a fair bit in hand at the line, and his run last time was too bad to be true. Returned to a course he goes well at, in ground that suits, he ought to be involved in the finish.