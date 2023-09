A Redcar NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Redcar NAP - 15:35 - Back Forceful Speed

No. 3 (1) Forceful Speed (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

Forceful Speed was progressive last season and came on a bundle for his seasonal reappearance when resuming winning ways at Pontefract in June.

He wore a first-time tongue strap on that occasion (retained) and appreciated the return to a sounder surface, making headway out wide on the home turn and keeping on well to edge a three-way photo.

The runner-up has franked the form since and he remains a horse to be positive about from 3 lb higher, especially with forecast ground conditions set to be in his favour.

Redcar Next Best - 14:25 - Back Salvuccio

Salvuccio produced a promising first effort over six furlongs at Nottingham, shaping like he'd come on for the run, and he confirmed that impression when finishing runner-up over five furlongs at Bath last time.

He still looked in need of the experience that day, too, not anywhere near as clued up as the winner, so he is entitled to do better still, and he appears to have been found a good opportunity to go one place better now.