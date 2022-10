NAP: Awaal has an attractive profile

Awaal - 15:40 Redcar

Awaal shaped with plenty of promise in a race which worked out well on debut at Wolverhampton in April and he improved as expected to open his account at Lingfield next time. He beat a useful type on that occasion and the form of his runner-up effort at Haydock last time has worked out particularly well with the winner that day having bolted up in a handicap at York since from a mark of 98. That makes Awaal look well treated now making his handicap debut and his pedigree offers hope that he'll handle the forecast easier ground.

No. 4 (5) Awaal (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST: Kelpie Grey can strike

Kelpie Grey - 14:00 Redcar

Kelpie Grey has run to a similar level on all three starts so far, but he still looked rough around the edges when narrowly beaten at Hamilton last time, and should have even more to offer. That race was won by a big-priced outsider but the horse who he dead-heated with has boosted the form since and an opening mark of 71 looks perfectly fair for Kelpie Grey, especially as he is entitled to progress further still.