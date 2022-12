Quebec Stakes

15:33 Lingfield, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Algiers (Simon & Ed Crisford/ Jack Mitchell)

Smart gelding who added to his tally in a handicap at York in October and returned to that sort of form when filling the runner-up spot in a listed race over this course and distance five weeks ago, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.05 in-running) before being collared close home by an exciting three-year-old. A repeat of that form gives him obvious claims once more.

No. 1 (1) Algiers (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

2. Forest of Dean (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Smart performer who won the Group 3 Winter Derby here in 2021. Has been seen only four times since, shaping as if needing the run after nine months off when fifth (behind a couple of today's rivals) in a listed race over this course and distance five weeks ago. This will reveal more about how much ability he retains.

3. Harrovian (John & Thady Gosden/ William Buick)

Winless so far this year but ran well when third in listed company at Royal Ascot back in June. Ran another solid race after four months off when third in a listed race over this course and distance five weeks ago, passing the post three and a quarter lengths behind the reopposing Algiers. Entitled to be sharper here and has solid place claims once again.

No. 3 (3) Harrovian SBK 3/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

4. Tyson Fury (Richard Spencer/ Danny Tudhope)

Useful gelding who wasn't seen to best effect when sixth a in listed race over this course and distance five weeks ago, never threatening to get on terms after meeting trouble over two furlongs out. That was his first start for 13 months and a better showing is anticipated now.

5. Yorkshire Lady (Michael & David Easterby/ Joanna Mason)

Likeable filly who progressed well as a three-year-old and found further improvement when adding to her tally in determined style in a handicap at Ayr in September. Acquitted herself with credit both starts since, latterly when sixth in a listed race at Fontainebleau, but this demands more now fitted with a first-time visor.

6. Makinmedoit (Harry Eustace/ Hayley Turner)

Useful filly who has enjoyed a productive year with three wins from nine starts. Produced a career best when winning a handicap over this course and distance 17 days ago, quickening to lead on the inner a furlong out and always holding on. That may not prove her limit on an artificial surface and she isn't one to dismiss.