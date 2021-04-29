Punchestown Tips: Change of tactics would suit Andalusa on day three

Returning to prominent tactics would help

Punchestown 16:15: Andalusa 0.5pt e/w 40/1

There's plenty of very competitive racing at Punchestown today and the 2m handicap chase is no different. Entoucas understandably heads the market after a slightly unlucky defeat in the Grand Annual while Sully D'oc ran well in defeat at Aintree and Jungle Junction won at Fairyhouse earlier this month. But it's a horse who finished well behind Jungle Junction that day who I think could be capable of much better.

Andalusa finished 31 lengths behind Jungle Junction and similar may well happen today but it's possible she could return to a better level of form if they revert to riding her far more prominently. On her two starts this year at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse, she's been held up and has gradually crept into contention at around 3 out before dropping away again. Einstein didn't say it but someone did once say 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.' And to hold her up again would look just that given it doesn't seem to be working.

Earlier this season she made the running at Tramore and Listowel and put up an impressive performance at the latter considering she jumped right for much of the contest. She went clear from an early stage and was never troubled after, coming home 16 lengths clear of Anything Will Do.

Such tactics have only been used once since on soft ground over 2m2f at Clonmel and the increased test of stamina resulted in her weakening quickly in the closing stages.

It is a bit worrying that they have watered yielding ground as she would ideally want quick ground and it might be that she's at her best when able to dominate a small field. And they might not switch back to riding her more prominently. But I think those tactics are the ones most likely to result in a much improved performance and she makes appeal at 40/1.