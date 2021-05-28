Punchestown Tips: 100/1 shot may add to trainer's 50% strike rate

Impressive strike rate



It's been quite the month for Margaret Mullins. Three winners to her name already from just the six runners, which included Full Of Light winning at 21.020/1 over at Downpatrick, shows there's clearly plenty going for her yard at present.

Julies Stowaway produced the two other wins, first at Clonmel by a nostril, before enjoying the step up in trip from 2m4f to 2m6f to win rather comfortably over at Ballinrobe.

Full Of Light, as mentioned, came out on top at Downpatrick in between Julies Stowaway's wins, staying up with the pace before making his move in the final two furlongs over 2m1f.

Not much was expected of Mullins' five-year-old, having wilted late on in a point-to-point over 3m at Fairyhouse, but the reduced trip did the trick at Downpatrick and the decision to step back in trip showed Mullins learnt plenty from the debut at Fairyhouse.

She's clearly looked after her horses and found opportunities for them, which is why she is deservedly reaping the rewards at present.

Close eye on Punchestown

With just the one runner this Saturday, and with the form Mullins has been showing, there will be some interest in Boy Called Sue, set to race in the 15:35 Maiden Hurdle, currently priced at a massive 101.0100/1.

The four-year-old's two runs to date aren't exactly anything to shout about, finishing seventh of 11 in a National Flat at Clonmel in heavy conditions, before finishing a remote 11th of 16 at Cork back in March on her first start of hurdles.

But there's a few interesting points to make.

Those two runs were for Boy Called Sue's previous trainer, Ray Cody, as of this month. Mullins' may not have had much time with her new stablemate, but there's clearly some ability there which the average punter hasn't noticed or seen, which Mullins may have.

Grand National winner, Rachel Blackmore, was also booked for Boy Called Sue's first race over hurdles, and even at 81.080/1, it was a standout jockey booking.

Boy Called Sue is the bottom weight heading into this race, with the majority of the field carrying 12 stone, whereas the four-year-old is competing with just over 11.

What's also of interest, is that Mullins' new mare has been booked to run in a maiden on Sunday at Punchestown, so don't be too disappointed if she's a non-runner on Saturday - Mullins is clearly still weighing up which race is best for her.

Whichever race Boy Called Sue is entered in, she's certainly one to add to your tracker if you want to see where Mullins takes her next, once she has had more time to settle in to her new home. If there's one thing we can take from her trainer of late, is that she won't be afraid to look at an alternative course or distance if she feels she has a better chance of winning - music to punters ears.