A Punchestown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Punchestown Nap - 15:25 - Back Buachaillbocht

No. 3 Buachaillbocht SBK 2/1 EXC 2.76 Trainer: T. M. Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 97

Buachaillbocht made little impact in three starts in maiden company but he was well backed on his handicap debut at Tramore in November and rewarded that support with a cosy success, getting the verdict by three-quarters of a length with a bit in hand.

He was unable to follow up back at Tramore on New Year's Day, when he was only third, but conditions were extremely testing on that occasion and he could still have more to offer away from really heavy ground.

The step up in trip also offers hope for further improvement and he has more untapped potential than these rivals.

Punchestown Next Best - 12:55 - Back Mordor

No. 11 Mordor (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Mordor shaped well when third on his hurdling debut and first start for Gordon Elliott in what is traditionally a strong juvenile hurdle at Leopardstown last month, and he is entitled to take a step forward with that experience under his belt.

Mordor travelled well and had every chance at the final flight but, on extremely testing ground, was unable to sustain the effort and was ultimately beaten seven and a half lengths in third.

It's unlikely that conditions will be so testing at Punchestown on Monday and that ought to suit Flat recruit Mordor given how stylishly he moved through the race at Leopardstown.