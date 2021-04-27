Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Blue Sari - 16:50 Punchestown

Blue Sari, who finished runner-up to Envoi Allen in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2019, is yet to reach the heights that were expected, but he took a big step back in the right direction in the Coral Cup last time. He was in the process of getting his career firmly back on track fitted with a tongue strap when coming to grief at the final flight, seemingly booked for second and shaping most encouragingly. Provided that fall hasn't left a mark, he is well up to winning a race of this nature if building on that run.

No. 2 Blue Sari (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Galopin des Champs - 17:20 Punchestown

Galopin des Champs has clearly always been held in high regard given his starting prices and he showed promise in a deep Grade 1 before winning the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He found the switch to handicap company - and maybe better ground - liberating, travelling through the race as though well ahead of his mark and still leading on the bridle approaching the last. That was a decisive success, and he is well worth his place back at the top level. He has to prove his stamina for three miles, but his claims look compelling.

No. 6 Galopin Des Champs (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: -

Al Boum Photo - 17:55 Punchestown

Now that Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo is a non-runner, this looks cherry-ripe for two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo to quickly resume winning ways. He finished runner-up in this race in 2019, and lost little in defeat at Cheltenham last month for all his jumping was a little fiddly at times. He should still be relatively fresh for the time of year given he has had just two starts this season and he is preferred to 2019 winner Kemboy.