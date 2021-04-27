To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Punchestown
The Punchestown Festival continues on Wednesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Punchestown on Wednesday.

"...he is well worth his place back at the top level..."

Timeform on Galopin des Champs

Blue Sari - 16:50 Punchestown

Blue Sari, who finished runner-up to Envoi Allen in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2019, is yet to reach the heights that were expected, but he took a big step back in the right direction in the Coral Cup last time. He was in the process of getting his career firmly back on track fitted with a tongue strap when coming to grief at the final flight, seemingly booked for second and shaping most encouragingly. Provided that fall hasn't left a mark, he is well up to winning a race of this nature if building on that run.

Galopin des Champs - 17:20 Punchestown

Galopin des Champs has clearly always been held in high regard given his starting prices and he showed promise in a deep Grade 1 before winning the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He found the switch to handicap company - and maybe better ground - liberating, travelling through the race as though well ahead of his mark and still leading on the bridle approaching the last. That was a decisive success, and he is well worth his place back at the top level. He has to prove his stamina for three miles, but his claims look compelling.

Al Boum Photo - 17:55 Punchestown

Now that Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo is a non-runner, this looks cherry-ripe for two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo to quickly resume winning ways. He finished runner-up in this race in 2019, and lost little in defeat at Cheltenham last month for all his jumping was a little fiddly at times. He should still be relatively fresh for the time of year given he has had just two starts this season and he is preferred to 2019 winner Kemboy.

Smart Stat

Galopin des Champs - 17:20 Punchestown

22% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at PUNCHESTOWN since the start of the 2016/17 season

Recommended bets

Back Blue Sari @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:50 at Punchestown
Back Galopin des Champs @ 3.7511/4 in the 17:20 at Punchestown
Back Al Boum Photo @ 2.56/4 in the 17:55 at Punchestown

Punchestown 28th Apr (2m4 Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 April, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Decimation
Blue Sari
Marajman
Fighter Allen
Fastorslow
Panda Boy
Lifetime Ambition
Blast of Koeman
Iberia
Sky Marshal
Winter Fog
Dragons Pass
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punchestown 28th Apr (3m Grd1 Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 April, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Galopin Des Champs
Vanillier
Stattler
Telmesomethinggirl
Torygraph
Gentlemansgame
Crosshill
Streets Of Doyen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punchestown 28th Apr (3m Grd1 Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 April, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Al Boum Photo
Clan Des Obeaux
Kemboy
Fakir Doudairies
Melon
Easy Game
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles