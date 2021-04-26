- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 2lbs
- OR: 111
Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday.
"...she gets a handy weight-for-age allowance now taking on her elders..."
Timeform on Ya Ya Baby
Ya Ya Baby - 15:40 Punchestown
Ya Ya Baby was a fairly useful winner on the Flat and is going the right way over hurdles, building on previous promise when opening her account at Cork last time. She comfortably beat a next-time-out winner that day, while the fifth has won since also, so the form has a solid look to it. An opening mark off 111 looks fair, while she gets a handy weight-for-age allowance now taking on her elders, so she makes a fair bit of appeal in an open race.
This looks a mouth-watering clash between two top-class stablemates and, it is Allaho who is taken to come out on top. He was imperious when winning the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time, the speed he showed on that occasion meaning he is well worth a crack at this shorter trip. Chacun Pour Soi was disappointing in the Champion Chase, but had looked as good as ever prior to that display, and he will be no pushover for his younger stablemate.
Only four runners, but it's surely one of the most eagerly anticipated novice chases for a long time, with outstanding pair Monkfish and Envoi Allen clashing for the first time. The former hasn't put a foot wrong this season and has proven himself at the trip, so is narrowly preferred to a rival who will hopefully get his career firmly back on track after his early departure at the Cheltenham Festival.
Smart Stat
Monkfish - 18:30 Punchestown
3 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
