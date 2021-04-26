To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Chacun Pour Soi
The Punchestown Festival starts on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday.

"...she gets a handy weight-for-age allowance now taking on her elders..."

Timeform on Ya Ya Baby

Ya Ya Baby - 15:40 Punchestown

Ya Ya Baby was a fairly useful winner on the Flat and is going the right way over hurdles, building on previous promise when opening her account at Cork last time. She comfortably beat a next-time-out winner that day, while the fifth has won since also, so the form has a solid look to it. An opening mark off 111 looks fair, while she gets a handy weight-for-age allowance now taking on her elders, so she makes a fair bit of appeal in an open race.

Allaho - 17:25 Punchestown

This looks a mouth-watering clash between two top-class stablemates and, it is Allaho who is taken to come out on top. He was imperious when winning the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time, the speed he showed on that occasion meaning he is well worth a crack at this shorter trip. Chacun Pour Soi was disappointing in the Champion Chase, but had looked as good as ever prior to that display, and he will be no pushover for his younger stablemate.

Monkfish - 18:30 Punchestown

Only four runners, but it's surely one of the most eagerly anticipated novice chases for a long time, with outstanding pair Monkfish and Envoi Allen clashing for the first time. The former hasn't put a foot wrong this season and has proven himself at the trip, so is narrowly preferred to a rival who will hopefully get his career firmly back on track after his early departure at the Cheltenham Festival.

Smart Stat

Monkfish - 18:30 Punchestown

3 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Ya Ya Baby @ 10.09/1 in the 15:40 at Punchestown
Back Allaho @ 2.942/1 in the 17:25 at Punchestown
Back Monkfish @ 2.35/4 in the 18:30 at Punchestown

Bet slip

Close

