Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday 29 April

Raya Time - 16:15 Punchestown

A big-field, competitive handicap where the Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combination can taste more success with Raya Time. He remains a maiden over fences, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and an opening mark of 127 (the same as his hurdles mark) surely underestimates his ability. Indeed, he will need luck in-running in such a race, but he very much looks the one to beat.

No. 17 Raya Time (Fr) EXC 2.18 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 127

Flooring Porter - 17:25 Punchestown

Flooring Porter has improved out of all recognition this season, winning four of her six starts, most notably in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. He is potentially the new dominant for in the staying hurdle division and, in a race which hasn't as much depth as at Cheltenham, he again looks the one to beat.

No. 5 Flooring Porter (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Jonathan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Magic Daze - 19:05 Punchestown

A winner of a mares' maiden at Clonmel in January, Magic Daze produced a career-best display when runner-up to stablemate Telmesomethinggirl in the mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham in March, where her inexperience was still evident at times. That was a big hike in class, but she proved herself more than worthy, and she very much looks the one to beat dropping down slightly in class.