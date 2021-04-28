To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday 29 April

Punchestown
The Punchestown Festival continues on Thursday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Punchestown on Thursday.

"...an opening mark of 127 (the same as his hurdles mark) surely underestimates his ability..."

Timeform on Raya Time

Raya Time - 16:15 Punchestown

A big-field, competitive handicap where the Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combination can taste more success with Raya Time. He remains a maiden over fences, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and an opening mark of 127 (the same as his hurdles mark) surely underestimates his ability. Indeed, he will need luck in-running in such a race, but he very much looks the one to beat.

Flooring Porter - 17:25 Punchestown

Flooring Porter has improved out of all recognition this season, winning four of her six starts, most notably in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. He is potentially the new dominant for in the staying hurdle division and, in a race which hasn't as much depth as at Cheltenham, he again looks the one to beat.

Magic Daze - 19:05 Punchestown

A winner of a mares' maiden at Clonmel in January, Magic Daze produced a career-best display when runner-up to stablemate Telmesomethinggirl in the mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham in March, where her inexperience was still evident at times. That was a big hike in class, but she proved herself more than worthy, and she very much looks the one to beat dropping down slightly in class.

Smart Stat

Energumene - 18:35 Energumene

6 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Raya Time @ 13.012/1 in the 16:15 at Punchestown
Bsck Flooring Porter 2.757/4 in the 17:25 at Punchestown
Back Magic Daze @ 3.02/1 in the 19:05 at Punchestown

Bet slip

Close

