- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: B. J. Cooper
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 152
Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Punchestown on Friday.
"He takes a significant drop in both grade and trip here..."
Timeform on Keskonrisk
Asterion Forlonge - 16:15 Punchestown
Asterion Forlonge has shown smart form to hit the frame on his last two starts in Grade 1 company, finishing third in both the Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham and Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse. He arguably shaped better than the bare result on the last occasion, only fading late on having been in the firing line earlier than the first two. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an official mark of 152, representing the Willie Mullins yard which has won four of the last five renewals of this race.
Honeysuckle - 17:25 Punchestown
Honeysuckle maintained her unbeaten record under Rules in the Champion Hurdle at last month's Cheltenham Festival, where she left several of today's rivals trailing in her wake, easily beating Sharjah by six and a half lengths with defending champion Epatante another three lengths back in third. With her sound jumping and turn of foot, the top-rated Honeysuckle is much the best two-mile hurdler around at present and should take plenty of beating once again. This will be Honeysuckle's first appearance at Punchestown, but that's no reason to suspect she might be vulnerable and it's not as if she is coming here at the end of a busy season.
Keskonrisk - 19:05 Punchestown
Keskonrisk has been highly tried since making a successful hurdling debut at Fairyhouse in November, with both his subsequent starts coming in Grade 1 company. He faced a stiff task when sixth in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last time and still showed useful form despite seemingly failing to stay on his first try at two and a half miles. He takes a significant drop in both grade and trip here, providing him with a much better set of circumstances to fulfil his potential, which remains very much intact given his relative lack of experience.
Smart Stat
BOB AND CO - 18:35 Punchestown
£17.67 - Paul Nicholls' profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
