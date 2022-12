NAP

Riaan - 14:32 Punchestown

Riaan showed much improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Cork last month, leading on the bridle two out and always doing enough from there to win by two and a quarter lengths in ready fashion.

The manner of that victory suggests Riaan was full value for a 9 lb rise in the weights and there could be lots more improvement to come now that he's in the winning groove for Gordon Elliott, who won back-to-back renewals of this valuable handicap in 2016 and 2017.

No. 8 Riaan (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST

Shantreusse - 12:15 Punchestown

Shantreusse developed into a useful novice hurdler last season and shaped encouragingly after eight months off when fourth on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago, only tiring late on as he passed the post around 13 lengths behind the subsequent Grade 1 winner Gerri Colombe.

That form puts Shantreusse right in the mix here and it looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark over fences at the second attempt when you factor in his scope for further progress now back up in trip.

No. 8 Shantreusse (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Maggie Walsh - 15:07 Punchestown

Maggie Walsh proved at least as good as ever when third in a novice event over this course and distance last time, albeit she was probably flattered to finish as close as she did in a steadily-run affair.

She is back in calmer waters today and could be worth a small each-way bet as she tries to confirm the promise of her latest effort from the same mark as when hitting the frame at Fairyhouse back in October.