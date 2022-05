NAP: Mitiva must enter calculations

Mitiva - 13:55 Punchestown

Mitiva offered plenty to work on when finishing third on her hurdling debut at Cork earlier this month, keeping on well under hands-and-heels riding to pass the post only eight lengths behind the winner.

That form is the best on offer in this maiden and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is open to more improvement.

Bumper winner Beyond Ambitious is likely to emerge as the main danger on hurdling debut, but Mitiva is fancied to put her experience to good use to open her account in this sphere at the second attempt.

No. 19 Mitiva (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Miss Elizabeth Doyle, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Fire Attack has lots in his favour

Fire Attack - 16:50 Punchestown

Fire Attack showed improved form when last seen filling the runner-up spot in a novice chase at this course in February, sticking to his task well to be beaten only five and a half lengths behind the smart Ciel de Neige.

That was a useful performance and he is very much one to be interested in now making the switch to handicaps.

After all, Fire Attack already has the look of a well treated horse from an opening mark of 137 and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after just three starts over fences.

No. 3 Fire Attack (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 137

EACH-WAY: Marshalled can make the frame

Marshalled - 15:05 Punchestown

Marshalled shaped well after six months off when finishing third at Downpatrick last time, looking likely to finish second for a long way before getting tired on the run-in.

He is entitled to strip fitter with that outing under his belt and his lightly-raced profile also points to him making further progress in this sphere.

A fairly useful chaser on his day, he should be able to match that form over hurdles somewhere down the line and it's worth pointing out that he lines up here from a mark fully 11 lb lower than when winning over fences at Gowran Park in October.