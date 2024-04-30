Punchestown Racing Tips: Lets Go Champ can land knockout blow

A Punchestown Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Punchestown Nap - 18:00 - Back Lets Go Champ

No. 14 Lets Go Champ (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 131

Lets Go Champ is yet to win over fences in three starts, but he left the impression he's on a good mark when finishing third on his handicap debut in a five-runner race at Limerick in March.

He didn't seem suited by a steady gallop on that occasion, produced to challenge at the second-last but just keeping on at the same pace. This race should be run at a much strong gallop and he is expected to prove himself on a good mark now.

Punchestwon Next Best - 15:40 - Back Mistergif

Mistergif was just a fairly useful performer on the Flat when trained in France, but he has developed into a much better hurdler, impressively opening his account for these connections in a maiden at Limerick.

He performed with credit up in grade in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next time, though he couldn't sustain his effort having got himself into a place soon after the last.

Mistergif wasn't quite in the same form in another Grade 1 at Aintree last time, but he impressed with the way he travelled that day, and he comes out well at the weights now dropping down in grade.

Punchestown Each Way - 14:30 - Back Walk Away Harry

Walk Away Harry showed near-smart form when winning a bumper at this meeting 12 months ago and he has been shaping up well over hurdles of late.

He caught the eye in a maiden hurdle at Cork in March, making headway approaching the straight but not fluent at the last two flights.

Walk Away Harry kept on well under a hands-and-heels ride, though, and is sure to be competitive now moving into handicaps from what looks like a workable opening mark.