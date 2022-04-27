- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Punchestown Racing Tips: Klassical Dream to do it again
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on day two of the Punchestown Festival on Thursday.
"...should be able to dictate here and if he does, he may take some stopping..."
NAP: Back Klassical for a repeat victory
Klassical Dream - 17:25 Punchestown
Klassical Dream was well backed to win this race 12 months ago on his first try at the trip and he won in convincing fashion. He followed up in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown on return this season and he shaped better than the bare result in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He found himself on the wrong side of a ragged start that saw Flooring Porter get the jump on him so more patient tactics were employed and he was one of the last to come off the bridle. Klassical Dream should be able to dictate here and if he does, he may take some stopping.
NEXT BEST: Four-timer beckons
Gentleman de Mee - 18:35 Punchestown
Gentleman de Mee has quickly developed into a very smart novice chaser, winning his last three starts and taking the scalp of Arkle winner Edwardstone in the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree last time. He got into a good rhythm out in front and found plenty in the closing stages. On that form, he is very much the one to beat here, and looks another promising two-mile chaser for Willie Mullins.
EACH-WAY: Progressive Charm can win again
Macs Charm - 18:00 Punchestown
Macs Charm has proved a revelation since switched to handicaps, winning all three of his starts, and leaving the impression there is even more to come when powering away at Naas last month. He once again impressed with his response when under pressure and he promises to be well suited by this step up in trip. This demands more having been raised another 12 lb in the weights but he is a horse firmly on the up and should be competitive.
