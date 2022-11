NAP

Hunters Yarn - 12:50 Punchestown

Hunters Yarn failed to meet market expectations on his hurdling debut at this course last year, though he shaped better than the bare result on his first start for eight months, looking the likeliest winner (hit a low of 1.15 in-running) before a lack of fitness and/or stamina seemed to find him out late on.

He bounced back from that defeat to win his next two starts in bumpers, notably showing useful form when conceding weight all round on his final start at Fairyhouse in April.

There should be lots more to come from Hunters Yarn in novice hurdles this season and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark in this sphere before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 5 Hunters Yarn (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.08 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Penny Jar - 15:25 Punchestown

Penny Jar followed up his Bellewstown win in July with a narrow victory at Listowel last time, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra having made an early error.

That bad mistake at the third threatened to put him on the back foot, but he gradually made his way back into contention and stayed on well after the last to get on top close home.

This will be tougher following a further 8 lb rise in the weights, but he's clearly on a sharp upward curve and seems sure to go well again in his hat-trick bid.

No. 13 Penny Jar (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Patrick Downey, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. McNamara

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 96

EACH-WAY

The Truant - 14:25 Punchestown

The Truant caught the eye when fitted with a first-time hood at Cork earlier this month, passing the post only five and a half lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having made a mistake at the last when yet to be asked for his effort.

A winner on the Flat during the summer, he looks on a handy mark over hurdles and should be capable of winning a race like this if his jumping stands up to the test.