NAP

Harmonya Maker - 13:40 Punchestown

Harmonya Maker could hardly have been more impressive when making a successful hurdling debut at Fairyhouse last month, travelling well at the head of affairs and gradually drawing clear from two out to win by 18 lengths.

That form sets the standard in this listed contest and it's highly unlikely that she's finished improving just yet.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, who has his team in rude health (72% of horses running to form), Harmonya Maker looks very much one to follow and is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 4 Harmonya Maker (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Bodhisattva - 13:10 Punchestown

Bodhisattva resumed his progress after seven months off with a good third at Navan a few weeks ago, closing all the way to the line despite hanging left.

He was beaten only two lengths and his strength at the finish suggests the longer trip here is likely to unlock further progress (still unexposed as a stayer).

Bodhisattva has already shown enough to suggest he's on a competitive mark and this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front with the cheekpieces he wore last time retained.

No. 1 Bodhisattva (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Corey McGivern

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 4lbs

OR: 120

EACH-WAY

Glenloe - 15:10 Punchestown

Glenloe shaped better than the bare result when pulled up in the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan last time, a fiercely competitive heat in which he was still travelling well when a bad mistake at the tenth halted his momentum.

He was unable to recover from there, but it could be worth giving him another chance now back in calmer waters.

Indeed, Glenloe is on a career-low mark and down markedly in grade today, so he'll get few better chances to end a losing run stretching back to December 2016.