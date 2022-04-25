- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Punchestown Racing Tips: Dinoblue can deliver on early promise
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on day one of the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday.
"Still very much a work in progress, Dinoblue is fancied to resume winning ways here to put herself in contention for some big races against her own sex next season."
NAP: Don't look beyond Dinoblue
Dinoblue proved to be a disappointment in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but she quickly left that effort behind when fourth in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse just nine days ago. She was arguably left with too much to do on that occasion and it was to her credit that she was beaten only 10 lengths behind her exciting stablemate Brandy Love. That form sets the standard in this listed contest and she is likely to have more to offer as she gains in experience. Still very much a work in progress, Dinoblue is fancied to resume winning ways here to put herself in contention for some big races against her own sex next season.
NEXT BEST: Bob Olinger to redeem big reputation
Bob Olinger - 18:35 Punchestown
Bob Olinger was a most fortunate winner of the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time, around 11 lengths down and struggling when left clear by the fall of Galopin des Champs at the final flight. It was a disappointing performance from a horse who had looked such a big talent previously, but a valid excuse for why he wasn't at his best has since come to light (reportedly suffered a torn muscle). Even the form Bob Olinger showed at Cheltenham identifies him as very much the one to beat in this line-up and the step up to three miles is unlikely to be an issue. His connections will be hoping he can make the most of the opportunity to end his first season over fences on a high.
EACH-WAY: Glan has plenty going for her
Glan produced a career-best effort to regain the winning thread in a big-field handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse 10 days ago, showing a smart turn of foot after the last to land the spoils by half a length in comfortable fashion. This will be tougher following a 7 lb rise in the weights, but she is clearly going the right way and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to progress further. In a wide-open handicap, Glan remains very much one to keep on the right side.
Punchestown 26th Apr (2m Listed Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 26 April, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dinoblue
|Grangee
|Party Central
|Brides Hill
|Instit
|Lunar Display
|Mighty Meggsie
|Highstreet Roller
|Hidden Land
|Clairmc
|Memory Of Youth
Punchestown 26th Apr (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 26 April, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Farout
|Eskylane
|Felix Desjy
|Glan
|Clifton Warrior
|Ardla
|Act Of God
|Hurricane Cliff
|Gua Du Large
|Great Bear
|Tempo Chapter Two
|Tax For Max
|Sit Down Lucy
|Still Standing
|Hybery
|In From The Cold
|Elegant Lass
|Hearts Are Trumps
Punchestown 26th Apr (3m Grd1 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 26 April, 6.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bob Olinger
|Capodanno
|Fury Road
|Millers Bank
|Beacon Edge
|Lifetime Ambition
|Ballyshannon Rose