- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Punchestown Racing Tips: Cilaos Emery has class edge over his rivals
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Punchestown on Friday.
"Cilaos Emery was last seen over timber when finishing fourth to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle for which he was sent off second favourite."
NAP: Cilaos Emery has obvious claims
Cilaos Emery - 13:20 Punchestown
Cilaos Emery has done most of his racing over fences in recent seasons and he arrives here after enjoying little more than a schooling session when beating three rivals in a listed chase at Thurles last month. However, his jumping can sometimes let him down in more competitive contests over fences - as it did in last season's Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham - and he has some smart hurdling form to fall back on. A Grade 1-winning novice hurdler at this course back in 2017, Cilaos Emery was last seen over timber when finishing fourth to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle for which he was sent off second favourite. A repeat of that form would make him very much the one to beat in this line-up for Willie Mullins, who has saddled no fewer than 20 winners in the last 14 days.
NEXT BEST: Egality Mans must enter calculations
Egality Mans - 11:45 Punchestown
Egality Mans showed fairly useful form in two completed starts over hurdles, finishing second on his debut at Limerick in December 2019 before confirming the promise of that effort after 14 months off with a comfortable victory at Naas in February. It's not impossible that he would have doubled his tally when last seen as well, still going perfectly well when falling three out in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse in April. It's still early days in his career and he must be considered an interesting recruit to chasing for Mullins, who has sent out a good few exciting novices in recent days.
EACH-WAY: She's Commanche could be overpriced
She's Commanche - 13:55 Punchestown
She's Commanche wasn't seen to best effect when third on her latest outing at this course, doing well to be beaten less than five lengths after being left with too much to do in a slowly-run race. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and it's likely to be just a matter of time before she regains the winning thread, with this looking as good an opportunity as any if getting a stronger gallop to aim at.
Recommended bets
Punchestown 31st Dec (2m7f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Friday 31 December, 11.45am
|Back
|Lay
|Egality Mans
|Cobblers Way
|En Beton
|Everglow
|Torygraph
|Fun Light
|Portstorm
|Thunderosa
|It Could Be You
|Kilbree Warrior
|Clashabreeda
Punchestown 31st Dec (2m3f Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 31 December, 1.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cilaos Emery
|Saint Felicien
|Wolf Prince
|Early Doors
|Darver Star
|Off You Go
|Home By The Lee
|Charli Parcs
|Dr Mikey
Punchestown 31st Dec (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 31 December, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Captain Conby
|Festival Dex
|Bread And Butter
|Le Correzien
|Shes Commanche
|Aarons Day
|Blast of Koeman
|The Big Galloper
|Instant Return
|An Epic Song
|Mitchouka
|Hurricane Darwin
|Cafe Con Leche
|Bigz Belief
|Robbinhannon
|Prospectus