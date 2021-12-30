Punchestown Racing Tips: Cilaos Emery has class edge over his rivals

NAP: Cilaos Emery has obvious claims

Cilaos Emery - 13:20 Punchestown

Cilaos Emery has done most of his racing over fences in recent seasons and he arrives here after enjoying little more than a schooling session when beating three rivals in a listed chase at Thurles last month. However, his jumping can sometimes let him down in more competitive contests over fences - as it did in last season's Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham - and he has some smart hurdling form to fall back on. A Grade 1-winning novice hurdler at this course back in 2017, Cilaos Emery was last seen over timber when finishing fourth to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle for which he was sent off second favourite. A repeat of that form would make him very much the one to beat in this line-up for Willie Mullins, who has saddled no fewer than 20 winners in the last 14 days.

No. 4 Cilaos Emery (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Egality Mans must enter calculations

Egality Mans - 11:45 Punchestown

Egality Mans showed fairly useful form in two completed starts over hurdles, finishing second on his debut at Limerick in December 2019 before confirming the promise of that effort after 14 months off with a comfortable victory at Naas in February. It's not impossible that he would have doubled his tally when last seen as well, still going perfectly well when falling three out in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse in April. It's still early days in his career and he must be considered an interesting recruit to chasing for Mullins, who has sent out a good few exciting novices in recent days.

No. 2 Egality Mans (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: She's Commanche could be overpriced

She's Commanche - 13:55 Punchestown

She's Commanche wasn't seen to best effect when third on her latest outing at this course, doing well to be beaten less than five lengths after being left with too much to do in a slowly-run race. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and it's likely to be just a matter of time before she regains the winning thread, with this looking as good an opportunity as any if getting a stronger gallop to aim at.