Punchestown Racing Tips: Allaho an intriguing runner back at three miles

NAP: Allaho may prove hard to catch

Allaho - 17:55 Punchestown

This looks a cracking renewal of the Punchestown Gold Cup but Allaho stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and could prove hard to peg back if allowed to get into a rhythm in front. Admittedly, all of his recent form has come at two and a half miles, and he has looked pretty much unbeatable at that distance, but he does also have top-class form at this longer trip. Allaho may face some competition for the lead from stablemate Kemboy, but he should have too much pace for him in the early stages, and also has a Grade 1 victory over fences at this course to his name.

No. 2 Allaho (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Minella Crooner can reverse Albert Bartlett form

Minella Crooner - 17:20 Punchestown

Willie Mullins holds a strong hand in this Grade 1 he won 12 months ago with Galopin des Champs and Minella Crooner is fancied to reverse Cheltenham form with stablemate Mr Nice Guy. He was beaten five lengths in second on that occasion but shaped incredibly well, much more involved at the head of affairs throughout the race and that may have been the difference. He perhaps went for home too soon, also, while he also was slow when overjumping the final flight. Minella Crooner is clearly an exciting prospect for fences next season but he looks the value here.

No. 9 Minella Crooner (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: A walk in the Park

Life In The Park - 15:40 Punchestown

Life In The Park showed promise on his Rules debut at this course in November but ran no sort of race at Leopardstown on his next start. However, he was strong in the betting and got firmly back on track when running out an impressive winner at Tramore earlier this month, making all and galloping his rivals into submission. He looks a staying chaser of the future but also looks attractively weighted now making his handicap debut and should be competitive.