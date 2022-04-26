Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Punchestown Racing Tips: Allaho an intriguing runner back at three miles

Punchestown
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on day two of the Punchestown Festival

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on day two of the Punchestown Festival on Wednesday.

"...he should have too much pace for him in the early stages, and also has a Grade 1 victory over fences at this course to his name..."

NAP: Allaho may prove hard to catch

Allaho - 17:55 Punchestown

This looks a cracking renewal of the Punchestown Gold Cup but Allaho stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and could prove hard to peg back if allowed to get into a rhythm in front. Admittedly, all of his recent form has come at two and a half miles, and he has looked pretty much unbeatable at that distance, but he does also have top-class form at this longer trip. Allaho may face some competition for the lead from stablemate Kemboy, but he should have too much pace for him in the early stages, and also has a Grade 1 victory over fences at this course to his name.

NEXT BEST: Minella Crooner can reverse Albert Bartlett form

Minella Crooner - 17:20 Punchestown

Willie Mullins holds a strong hand in this Grade 1 he won 12 months ago with Galopin des Champs and Minella Crooner is fancied to reverse Cheltenham form with stablemate Mr Nice Guy. He was beaten five lengths in second on that occasion but shaped incredibly well, much more involved at the head of affairs throughout the race and that may have been the difference. He perhaps went for home too soon, also, while he also was slow when overjumping the final flight. Minella Crooner is clearly an exciting prospect for fences next season but he looks the value here.

EACH-WAY: A walk in the Park

Life In The Park - 15:40 Punchestown

Life In The Park showed promise on his Rules debut at this course in November but ran no sort of race at Leopardstown on his next start. However, he was strong in the betting and got firmly back on track when running out an impressive winner at Tramore earlier this month, making all and galloping his rivals into submission. He looks a staying chaser of the future but also looks attractively weighted now making his handicap debut and should be competitive.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Allaho @ 2.829/5 in the 17:55 Punchestown
NEXT BEST - Back Minella Crooner @ 5.14/1 in the 17:20 Punchestown
EACH WAY - Back Life In The Park @ 9.08/1 in the 15:40 Punchestown

Punchestown 27th Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 April, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thanksforthehelp
Life In The Park
Guiri
Midnight It Is
Humble Glory
Limerick Lace
Francois
Rock Road
Dads Lad
Vera Verto
Outback Flyer
Krabat
Aarons Day
Edison Kent
Stumptown
Whosgotyanow
The Gradual Slope
Molly Wedger
First Touch
Priory Park
Coolcullen
Lucky Tenner
Skippin Court
Brazos
Millen To One
Top Line Tommy
Conron
Mr Moondance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punchestown 27th Apr (3m Grd1 Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 April, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Nice Guy
Minella Cocooner
Minella Crooner
Journey With Me
Hollow Games
Bardenstown Lad
Bronn
Daily Present
Ramillies
Good Time Jonny
Meet And Greet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punchestown 27th Apr (3m Grd1 Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 April, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Allaho
Clan Des Obeaux
Galvin
Minella Indo
Fakir Doudairies
Tornado Flyer
Al Boum Photo
Janidil
Kemboy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips