Very impressive on debut for trainer

Punchestown 15:40: Gin Coco 1pt e/w 11/2

Twenty five horses line up in the opening handicap hurdle at Punchestown and plenty come into the race on the back of good runs but there's one horse who I think could be a class above the rest.

Gin Coco started his career in France and showed a good level of ability on his debut at Pau on quick ground when chasing home subsequent Listed hurdle winner Garkapstar.

He was bought to join Charlie Mann after that and ran very well in defeat on his first start in Britain at Sedgefield when just unable to catch runaway leader Lord Torranaga, with 29 lengths back to the third.

Following Mann's retirement, Gin Coco was moved to Harry Fry and after a 507-day break, made a very impressive debut for his new yard at Fontwell. He was always travelling strongly in behind the leaders with Sean Bowen clearly looking to get a lead for as long as possible. Once turning into the home straight, he eased closer on the bridle while everything else was under pressure and after jumping to the front at 2 out, he went further and further clear under minimal urging.

No. 1 Gin Coco (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 123

Given the race wasn't overly strongly run, to win in that manner was highly impressive and he showed that the removal of the hood and stable switch had resulted in improvement. I think the big field and likely good pace today should suit Gin Coco given how strongly he travelled at Fontwell and I think he could be significantly better than a mark of 123.

One slight concern is that the ground may be softer than officially described and he's relished quick ground so that may not allow him to show his full ability if that is the case but I think he has the potential to be a class above his rivals and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.