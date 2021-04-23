Punchestown Festival 2021: Timeform's Preview Magazine
Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for the 2021 Punchestown Festival (April 27 - May 1).
After falling victim to the shutdown of Irish racing last spring, the Punchestown Festival makes a welcome return this year, featuring 12 Grade 1 contests which serve as Ireland's end-of-season championships. Many of the winners at last month's Cheltenham Festival will be in action, including Minella Indo in Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup and Honeysuckle in Friday's Punchestown Champion Hurdle.
Timeform run the rule over their prospects with a comprehensive day-by-day preview of the 2021 Punchestown Festival.
Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Punchestown Festival Preview Magazine.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.