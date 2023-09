Timeform's guide to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

15:05 Longchamp, Sunday

Live on ITV4

1. Sisfahan (Henk Grewe/ Lukas Delozier)

2021 German Derby winner who also took a Group 2 in Italy over this trip last autumn. Best run this year when chasing home Simca Mille in Germany in August. Overall form leaves him short.

2. Haya Zark (Adrien Fouassier/ Gerald Mosse)

Much improved this year, winning C&D Group 3 in May. Might have needed last run five weeks ago and presumably been saved for this but has a mountain to climb on form.

3. Onesto (Fabrice Chappet/ Maxime Guyon)

Won the Grand Prix de Paris over C&D last year (from Simca Mille) when also second in the Irish Champion and down the field in this having met trouble. Seen just twice this term, disappointing at Leopardstown three weeks ago. Work to do.

4. Simca Mille (Stephane Wattel/ Alexis Pouchin)

Won the Prix Niel over C&D last year and has met with defeat just once this term, coming clear in Hoppegarten Group 1 seven weeks ago. Career best needed if he's to be in the picture here from widest draw.

5. Bay Bridge (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Plenty to like about his performance tackling this trip for the first time as he easily won the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton three weeks ago. Goes well in the mud so any further rain will be a plus and the 2022 Champion Stakes winner looks set for a big run.

6. Westover (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

2022 Irish Derby winner who ran well in sixth in this 12 months ago and having completed a straightforward task in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July he produced a career best as he was edged out by Hukum in the King George at Ascot. Looks set for another big run from stall 1.

No. 6 (1) Westover Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

7. Hukum (Owen Burrows/ Jim Crowley)

Tough and really likeable six-year-old who produced the performance of his life as he got the better of a tussle with Westover in the King George at Ascot nine weeks ago. Stall 14 a potential concern but he ticks most of the other boxes otherwise. Key player.

No. 7 (14) Hukum (Ire) Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

8. Place du Carrousel (Andre Fabre/ Mickael Barzalona)

Won the Prix de L'Opera last year and warmed up for a crack at this with victory in C&D Prix Foy three weeks ago, not needing to be at her best but proving her stamina for the trip. Fair bit more required but dangerous to dismiss.

9. Through Seven Seas (Tomohito Ozeki/ Christophe Lemaire)

Japan's latest hopeful who has been much improved this year, winning a couple of races on home soil before a fine effort behind the mighty Equinox at Hanshin in June. Fresh, should stay, and Lemaire is 3-3 on her. One to consider.

10. Free Wind (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Very smart mare who won at York on her return and went close over this trip there six weeks ago, keeping on well and just failing behind Ballydoyle three-year-old who won again next time. More needed as she bids to give Dettori a seventh and final Arc success.

11. Mr Hollywood (Henk Grewe/ Bauyrzhan Murzabayev)

Improving three-year-old who found just Fantastic Moon too good in the German Derby before going down in a messy finish in Baden-Baden Group 1 four weeks ago. Won't want for stamina but has lots to find on form to take a hand.

12. Feed The Flame (Pascal Bary/ Christophe Soumillon)

Took another step forward and was value for extra as he won the Grand Prix de Paris over C&D in July. Not disgraced behind Fantastic Moon in the Prix Niel back here three weeks ago having been left with plenty to do and he could be set for a big run from stall 2.

13. Ace Impact (Jean-Claude Rouget/ Cristian Demuro)

Unbeaten in five starts, posting a high-class rating as he destroyed 10 rivals (including a couple of these) in a hot French Derby in June. Readily landed the odds in Deauville Group 2 seven weeks ago and should have no problem staying this trip. Obvious claims.

No. 13 (8) Ace Impact (Ire) Trainer: Jean-Claude Rouget, France

Jockey: Cristian Demuro

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

14. Fantastic Moon (Sarah Steinberg/ Rene Piechulek)

German Derby winner who was supplemented for this after seeing off Feed The Flame in the C&D Prix Niel last month, taking his record to 5-7. Bags of stamina and probably the pick of the German challenge for all he'll need to find a fair bit of improvement to win.

15. Continuous (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

His form has taken off all of a sudden and he showed a fine turn of foot having proved keen early as he easily won last month's St Leger. Supplemented and it's easy to see him in the mix if carrying on the good work back in trip.

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

Another brilliant renewal of the Arc and the prize can return to Britain with the admirable Hukum fancied to follow in the footsteps of his fantastic sire Sea The Stars and land Europe's premier middle-distance contest. He toughed it out superbly as he edged out the re-opposing Westover (second choice) in the King George and a big run looks assured if stall 14 doesn't prove troublesome. French-star Ace Impact is sure to stay this trip and won't give up his unbeaten record easily.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Hukum

2. Westover

3. Ace Impact