Prince of Wales's Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Armory (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)

Was set some stiff tasks last season but he progressed well, finishing placed in the Irish Champion Stakes and Cox Plate after making the most of a good opportunity in the Group 2 Royal Whip Stakes. There was a lot to like about how quickly he settled matters on his return in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last month, and that potent turn of foot will continue to stand him in good stead.

2. Desert Encounter (David Simcock/Andrea Atzeni)

Admirable veteran who has returned in good heart this year at the age of 9, finishing runner-up in a Group 3 at Sandown on his return and filling the same position at listed level at Goodwood last month. Has won at the top level abroad but has always come up short in domestic Group 1s.

3. Lord North (John & Thady Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Progressed well in 2019, notably winning the Cambridgeshire Handicap, but he raised his game to another level last season, showing high-class form when beating Addeybb by three and three-quarter lengths in this event. Was beaten on three subsequent starts last year but was back to his best when winning the Dubai Turf on his seasonal reappearance in March, impressing with his turn of foot. Strong claims on form but it's a slight concern he reportedly bled in Dubai.

4. My Oberon (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

Quickly developed into a smart performer last season and impressed when landing a Group 3 over 1m1f at Newmarket on his return in April. Bounced back from a lesser effort in the Lockinge when a close-up third in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan last month but this requires more. Untried at 1¼m.

5. Sangarius (Sir Michael Stoute/Colin Keane)

Looked a horse of huge potential when winning the Hampton Court Stakes over this C&D in 2019, but he's not stood much racing since. Was readily put in his place by Armory at Chester in May and then failed to meet expectations in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, for all he had a couple of excuses (ground was softer than ideal and he went too hard in front). Has a bit to prove now.

6. Audarya (James Fanshawe/William Buick)

Thrived on her racing last season, winning the Prix Jean Romanet and Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf either side of finishing a close-up third in a strong renewal of the Prix de l'Opera (Tarnawa and Alpine Star filled the first two positions). Has a chance on the figures, but she took a couple of runs to come to hand last season, so the suspicion is that she may find this too tough on her return.

7. Love (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Improved significantly on her juvenile form when winning the 1000 Guineas by four and a quarter lengths on her return last season, and then took another step forward in the Oaks, slamming her rivals by nine lengths. Impressed when completing a Group 1 hat-trick in the Yorkshire Oaks, scoring by five lengths, and she remains an exciting prospect.