US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Del Mar on Saturday

Fluffy Socks to upset

Race 9 02:03 Del Mar - Fluffy Socks

I am going to take a chance with Fluffy Socks in this fascinating Grade 2 on the turf.

This talented filly finished second to stablemate Technical Analysis in the Grade 3 Lake George at the Spa last month. She made up a lot of ground in the closing stages, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was a super effort and should have a lot more to offer. Her overall form stacks up well, and has a win over the course. There is enough speed in the race to set up her closing kick, and it is nice to see jockey Joel Rosario make the long trip to Del Mar. At present she is trading at 5.59/2 on the Sportsbook which is more than fair.

Dr Post to take charge

Race 10 02:33 Del Mar - Dr Post

Dr Post is my idea of the winner of this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the main track.

This colt by Quality Road won the Grade 3 Monmouth Cup in great style last month. He made a six wide move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win going away. Last year he cracked heads with the very best, including Derby winner Authentic in the Haskell and Tiz the Law in the Belmont. The extra yardage should suit, and will be played late by Joel Rosario who is an excellent judge of pace. Trainer Todd Pletcher added blinkers last time and wisely keeps them on. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at SP.

