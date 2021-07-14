US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Golden Pal a cut above

Race 8 22:05 Saratoga - Golden Pal

Golden Pal should prove difficult to beat in this interesting Grade 3 on the turf.

This smart colt beat Cocan in the Breeders'Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland last November. He made all the running, and held on in determined fashion close home to score. This was a superb effort and is bound to win more races. Trainer Wesley Ward skipped Royal Ascot, but should have him ready to go. His work tab is stellar and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 2.01/1 will do.

Mainstay to upset

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Mainstay

I am going to take a chance with Mainstay in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track.

This filly was most impressive when beating Next Tuesday on debut at Monmouth Park last month. She made most of the running, and pulled clear without any encouragement from the saddle. Use of the whip is prohibited at Monmouth Park, but made no difference in this situation. Connections are having a go in this competitive race and I do not blame them. I think she is open to significant improvement, and could give the short priced favourite Happy Soul plenty to think about. BSP is recommended.