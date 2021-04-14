To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Brattle House Aqueduct
Today's best bet Brattle House runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his best bet Bella Pierina won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the spring meeting...

"She has been working well down in Florida, and am expecting a big effort"

Back Brattle House Race 3 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Sheriff Bianco

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Sheriff Bianco

Sheriff Bianco should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This gelding finished down the field behind Tactical in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot last year. He held every chance two furlongs from home, but weakened when the chips were down. Trainer Wesley Ward thought he was good enough to take his chance after finishing a decent second on debut at Churchill Downs. He has been working brilliantly at Keeneland, and should be ready to do himself justice. He is suited by the conditions of the race and recommend backing him at around 3.55/2.

Brattle House ready to roll

Race 3 19:20 Aqueduct - Brattle House

Brattle House should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This well related filly finished a close second to Make Mischief in a Stakes race over this course in February. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the determined winner. This was an excellent effort and further improvement is on the cards. She has been working well down in Florida, and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Christophe Clement is in fine form with a 25% strike rate and the talented Junior Alvarado has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +41.97

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 6
Returned: 5.0

