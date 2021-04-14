US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Sheriff Bianco

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Sheriff Bianco

Sheriff Bianco should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This gelding finished down the field behind Tactical in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot last year. He held every chance two furlongs from home, but weakened when the chips were down. Trainer Wesley Ward thought he was good enough to take his chance after finishing a decent second on debut at Churchill Downs. He has been working brilliantly at Keeneland, and should be ready to do himself justice. He is suited by the conditions of the race and recommend backing him at around 3.55/2.

Brattle House ready to roll

Race 3 19:20 Aqueduct - Brattle House

Brattle House should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This well related filly finished a close second to Make Mischief in a Stakes race over this course in February. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the determined winner. This was an excellent effort and further improvement is on the cards. She has been working well down in Florida, and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Christophe Clement is in fine form with a 25% strike rate and the talented Junior Alvarado has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.