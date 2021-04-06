To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Prendimi Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Prendimi runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when Gotta See Red won at Will Rogers Downs. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from the Florida course...

"His best form is over further, but is a three time winner at today’s six furlong distance"

Back Prendimi Race 8 at BSP in the 20:57 at Tampa Bay Downs

Kissmelips to graduate

Race 6 19:51 Tampa Bay Downs - Kissmelips

Kissmelips should go close in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth to Grimhilde over this course last month. She took a hefty bump in the early stages, and showed signs of inexperience throughout the race. In the end she was beaten nine lengths, but this experience will not be lost on her. Trainer David Van Winkle is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. I think she is open to significant improvement and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 4.03/1.

Prendimi to upset

Race 8 20:57 Tampa Bay Downs - Prendimi

I am going to take a chance with Prendimi in this interesting $32k optional claimer on the main track.

This talented gelding finished down the field in a Stakes race at Laurel last October. He flashed speed before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. He faced much better in the past, and won a Stakes race at Monmouth Park last August. His best form is over further, but is a three time winner at today's six furlong distance. His work tab is strong and put in a bullet over the track four days ago. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +49.47

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4
Returned: 3.5

Recommended bets

Back Kissmelips Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 19:51 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Prendimi Race 8 at BSP in the 20:57 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Close

