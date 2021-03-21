US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Club Champ to graduate

Race 5 22:16 Turf Paradise - Club Champ

Club Champ should make his presence felt in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Marque It Up in a better race over six furlongs earlier this month. He made his move inside the final furlong and finished the race with good energy. This was a pleasing local debut, and should be more effective over today's mile trip. Trainer Juan Silva is having a super meeting with a 24% strike rate, and has retained the services of the talented Heribert Martinez. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Cairo King tough on turf

Race 6 22:44 Turf Paradise - Cairo King

Cairo King should prove difficult to beat in this $6,250 restricted claimer on the turf course.

This gelding beat Thirty Seconds Out in a $10k non-winner of three over this course earlier this month. He took the lead inside the final furlong and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand. This was his local debut on turf and could hardly have been more impressive. This is tougher, but should be able to handle the class hike. The brilliant Luis Negron rides back for connections, which is an added bonus. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.