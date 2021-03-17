To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

Boozymilkshakebar Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Boozymilkshakebar runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Smokin Class won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two more selections...

"There should be enough pace in the race to set up his closing kick"

Back Boozymilkshakebar Race 6 at BSP in the 23:00 at Turf Paradise

Real Good Deal a bargain

Race 5 22:30 Turf Paradise - Real Good Deal

Real Good Deal should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of four on the main track.

This mare beat Moms Favorite in a $3.5k non-winner of three earlier this month. She cruised in to the lead at the entrance to the straight and pulled clear to win easily. In truth she did not beat much, but did it well. She makes her first start for trainer Kenneth Person who reclaimed her from Jonathan Wong. Person has a 17% strike rate with claim repeaters and has engaged the services of the talented Glenn Corbett. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.

Boozymilkshakebar to stand tall

Race 6 23:00 Turf Paradise - Boozymilkshakebar

Boozymilkshakebar is my idea of the winner of this interesting $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Assistant in a $25k maiden claimer earlier this month. He made up a lot of ground in the closing stages, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was his first start for trainer Wendell Matt who drops him aggressively, which is a positive move. There should be enough pace in the race to set up his closing kick. He should be a decent price so recommend backing him at BSP.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +37.65

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 5.37

Recommended bets

Back Real Good Deal Race 5 at 3.55/2 in the 22:30 at Turf Paradise
Back Boozymilkshakebar Race 6 at BSP in the 23:00 at Turf Paradise

