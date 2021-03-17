US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

Real Good Deal a bargain

Race 5 22:30 Turf Paradise - Real Good Deal

Real Good Deal should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of four on the main track.

This mare beat Moms Favorite in a $3.5k non-winner of three earlier this month. She cruised in to the lead at the entrance to the straight and pulled clear to win easily. In truth she did not beat much, but did it well. She makes her first start for trainer Kenneth Person who reclaimed her from Jonathan Wong. Person has a 17% strike rate with claim repeaters and has engaged the services of the talented Glenn Corbett. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.

Boozymilkshakebar to stand tall

Race 6 23:00 Turf Paradise - Boozymilkshakebar

Boozymilkshakebar is my idea of the winner of this interesting $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Assistant in a $25k maiden claimer earlier this month. He made up a lot of ground in the closing stages, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was his first start for trainer Wendell Matt who drops him aggressively, which is a positive move. There should be enough pace in the race to set up his closing kick. He should be a decent price so recommend backing him at BSP.