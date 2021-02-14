To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Nicky the Vest Aqueduct
Today's best bet Nicky the Vest runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Mi Tres Por Ciento won at 6.95 BSP. Nick heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"Trainer Jonathan Thomas has given him a nice break, and judging by his impressive work tab looks ready to do himself justice"

Back Nicky the Vest Race 8 at 4.03/1 in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

A Vow of Beauty looks good

Race 1 18:00 Aqueduct - A Vow of Beauty

A Vow of Beauty should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Gratto Swing in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. He made a four-wide move on the turn for home, but found little and was easily brushed aside. This was his first run in over two months and may have needed it. Trainer Charlton Baker drops him in class and stretches him out in distance, which is a positive move. He threw in a bullet work eight days ago and looks ready for this assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Nicky the Vest to shine

Race 8 21:25 Aqueduct - Nicky the Vest

Nicky the Vest is my idea of the winner of this intriguing Stakes race on the main track.

This Runhappy colt was most impressive on debut when beating Full Moon Fever over this course last December. He was rushed to the lead in the early stages, and found plenty in the straight to win with complete authority. There was a lot to like about this performance and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Jonathan Thomas has given him a nice break, and judging by his impressive work tab looks ready to do himself justice. The water is much deeper today but believe he has a bright future. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -.18

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12
Returned: 13.45

