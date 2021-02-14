US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

A Vow of Beauty looks good

Race 1 18:00 Aqueduct - A Vow of Beauty

A Vow of Beauty should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Gratto Swing in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. He made a four-wide move on the turn for home, but found little and was easily brushed aside. This was his first run in over two months and may have needed it. Trainer Charlton Baker drops him in class and stretches him out in distance, which is a positive move. He threw in a bullet work eight days ago and looks ready for this assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Nicky the Vest to shine

Race 8 21:25 Aqueduct - Nicky the Vest

Nicky the Vest is my idea of the winner of this intriguing Stakes race on the main track.

This Runhappy colt was most impressive on debut when beating Full Moon Fever over this course last December. He was rushed to the lead in the early stages, and found plenty in the straight to win with complete authority. There was a lot to like about this performance and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Jonathan Thomas has given him a nice break, and judging by his impressive work tab looks ready to do himself justice. The water is much deeper today but believe he has a bright future. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.