US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Monday

Doctor K the master

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Doctor K

Doctor K should prove difficult to beat in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt finished sixth to Excellorator in a $50k maiden claimer over this course last month. He flashed plenty of speed before weakening in the straight. This was a fair effort for the level and should have more to offer. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Rodriguez is having a productive meeting with a 19% strike rate. He has enough speed to clear this group, and hopefully make all. Anything around 2.56/4 will do.

Mi Tres Por Ciento to repeat

Race 6 20:20 Aqueduct - Mi Tres Por Ciento

Mi Tres Por Ciento should make his presence felt in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding was most impressive when beating Chateau in a similar event over this course last month. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered quickly and powered home for an emphatic win. This was his first start over the Aqueduct oval and clearly has more to offer. The return to sprinting suits his running style, and should make a bold bid. Trainer Mertkan Kantarmaci does well with his small string and has fired in five winners at the winter meeting. The talented Benjy Hernandez rides back for connections. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.