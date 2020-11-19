To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Three Technique Aqueduct
Today's best bet Three Technique runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the autumn meeting...

"This was a super effort from this likable individual who has a touch of class"

Back Three Technique Race 7 at BSP in the 19:45 at Aqueduct

Economic Policy the wise choice

Race 1 16:50 Aqueduct - Economic Policy

Economic Policy should prove difficult to beat in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding won a $16k non-winner of two at Belmont Park last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight and edged away to win convincingly. Trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman have tasted success at the highest level over the years, but are realistic when it comes to placing horses. They appear to have found the perfect spot for him and will probably lose the horse at the claim box. Anything around 2.56/4 will do.

Three Technique primed for big effort

Race 7 19:45 Aqueduct - Three Technique

Three Technique should make his presence felt in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt finished second against similar at Belmont Park last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was a super effort from this likable individual who has a touch of class. In the spring he finished fourth to the smart Nadal in the Grade 2 Rebel at Oaklawn Park, and even took his chance in the Grade 1 H. Allen Jerkins at the Spa in August. I think he is sitting on a big effort and can give in form trainer Jeremiah Englehart another winner at the meeting. BSP is recommended.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +87.71

This week so far…

Staked: 5
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Economic Policy Race 1 at 2.56/4 in the 16:50 at Aqueduct
Back Three Technique Race 7 at BSP in the 19:45 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 19th Nov (R1 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 19 November, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
King Of Ranch
Economic Policy
True Blue Giant
Bozzini
Local Counsel
Mandatory Payout
Magnetron
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 19th Nov (R7 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 19 November, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lil Commissioner
High Velocity
Americanus
Famished
Forever Mo
Tiz He The One
Three Technique
Chilly In Charge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles