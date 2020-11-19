US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Economic Policy the wise choice

Race 1 16:50 Aqueduct - Economic Policy

Economic Policy should prove difficult to beat in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding won a $16k non-winner of two at Belmont Park last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight and edged away to win convincingly. Trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman have tasted success at the highest level over the years, but are realistic when it comes to placing horses. They appear to have found the perfect spot for him and will probably lose the horse at the claim box. Anything around 2.56/4 will do.



Three Technique primed for big effort

Race 7 19:45 Aqueduct - Three Technique

Three Technique should make his presence felt in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt finished second against similar at Belmont Park last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was a super effort from this likable individual who has a touch of class. In the spring he finished fourth to the smart Nadal in the Grade 2 Rebel at Oaklawn Park, and even took his chance in the Grade 1 H. Allen Jerkins at the Spa in August. I think he is sitting on a big effort and can give in form trainer Jeremiah Englehart another winner at the meeting. BSP is recommended.