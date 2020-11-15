To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Ain't None Lucky Parx
Today's best bet Ain't None Lucky runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Glynn County won at Aqueduct. Nick hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Parx...

"Nevin had a winner at Aqueduct yesterday, and places her horses where they can be competitive"

Back Ain’t None Lucky Race 4 at 2.89/5 in the 18:46 at Parx

Jayjaydee to make all

Race 2 17:52 Parx - Jayjaydee

Jayjaydee should open his account in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished sixth to Big Ray in a $20k maiden claimer over this course last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened when the chips were down. Trainer Joseph Taylor drops him in class and stretches him out to the mile distance. I think this is the right move, and appears to be the controlling speed in this race. He should be able to clear the field and hopefully make all. BSP is recommended.

Ain't None Lucky to graduate

Race 4 18:46 Parx - Ain't None Lucky

Ain't None Lucky looks like the horse to beat in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Candy Ride filly finished second against similar at Belmont Park last month. She made a three wide move on the home turn and ran on well without troubling the winner. This was her first start for trainer Michelle Nevin, who has a 21% strike rate with runners on their second start off the claim. Nevin had a winner at Aqueduct yesterday, and places her horses where they can be competitive. I think she can take a step forward and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 2.89/5.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +92.71

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Jayjaydee Race 2 at BSP in the 17:52 at Parx
Back Ain't None Lucky Race 4 at 2.89/5 in the 18:46 at Parx

Parx (US) 16th Nov (R2 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 16 November, 5.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shiloh Lane
Epigrammatist
Afleet Melody
Jayjaydee
Railroad Bill
Pop Pops Boy
Best Start
Gray Little Meadow
Commissioner Dave
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 16th Nov (R4 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 16 November, 6.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Connoisseur
Risques Jewel
Aint None Lucky
Chub Wagon
Three Potatoe Four
Glossy Madrina
Paloma Gris
Rack Daddy
Sour Mash
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles