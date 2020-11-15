US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Jayjaydee to make all

Race 2 17:52 Parx - Jayjaydee

Jayjaydee should open his account in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished sixth to Big Ray in a $20k maiden claimer over this course last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened when the chips were down. Trainer Joseph Taylor drops him in class and stretches him out to the mile distance. I think this is the right move, and appears to be the controlling speed in this race. He should be able to clear the field and hopefully make all. BSP is recommended.

Ain't None Lucky to graduate

Race 4 18:46 Parx - Ain't None Lucky

Ain't None Lucky looks like the horse to beat in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Candy Ride filly finished second against similar at Belmont Park last month. She made a three wide move on the home turn and ran on well without troubling the winner. This was her first start for trainer Michelle Nevin, who has a 21% strike rate with runners on their second start off the claim. Nevin had a winner at Aqueduct yesterday, and places her horses where they can be competitive. I think she can take a step forward and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 2.89/5.

