US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Wild Cat West Aqueduct
Today's best bet Wild Cat West runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was out of luck yesterday when his selection Guns of Steel finished third at 34.74 BSP. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more fancies...

"Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has had a flying start to the meeting and has an 18% strike rate with all maiden claimers"

Back Wild Cat West Race 9 in the 21:17 at Aqueduct

Full of Fire to torch rivals

Race 6 19:45 Aqueduct - Full of Fire

Full of Fire should go close in this interesting $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth in a restricted Maiden Special Weight at Belmont Park last month. She held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. Trainer Horacio DePaz drops her aggressively and applies the blinkers, which is a positive move. DePaz has had a good start to the meeting and is a shrewd operator. He only has a small string, but places his horses where they can be competitive. She is entitled to show improvement and is well worth an interest at BSP.

Wild Cat West to roar home

Race 9 21:17 Aqueduct - Wild Cat West

I am going to give Wild Cat West another chance in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding was well beaten in a $30k maiden claimer at Belmont Park last month. He chased the leaders in to the turn, then appeared to lose his action and was rightly eased. Clearly there was something amiss as this run is best forgotten. He ran with credit in a Maiden Special Weight over this course back in January which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has had a flying start to the meeting and has an 18% strike rate with all maiden claimers. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +86:65

This week so far…

Staked: 6
Returned: 2.1

Recommended bets

Back Full of Fire Race 6 in the 19:45 at Aqueduct
Back Wild Cat West Race 9 in the 21:17 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 12th Nov (R6 7f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 12 November, 7.45pm

Khali Magic
Ten Plagues
Vive La Liberty
Madame Rose
The Great Poohdini
Wish For Magic
Full Of Fire
Gabbysgoldenvoice
Roseys Peach
Miss Comedian
Big Tonys Girl
Adirondack Queen
Aque (US) 12th Nov (R9 1m Mdn Claim)

Thursday 12 November, 9.17pm

Uncle Ned
Unbridled John
Confectioner
Seediskid
Tizme Bobby Mcgee
Tiz Envy
Lorenzen
Height
Tri Saint Lorenzo
Wild Cat West
Across The Channel
