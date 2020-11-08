US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Harlem to soar to victory

Race 2 17:22 Aqueduct - Harlem Heights

Harlem Heights should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This filly put in a much improved effort on turf debut when finishing a close second to Forty Zip at Belmont Park in September. She made a strong move in the home straight, and would have prevailed in another stride. She certainly has the pedigree for turf and will relish the extra yardage. Trainer Shug McGaughey had a super Belmont Park meeting, and hopefully can continue his fine form well in to the Autumn. She ticks a lot of boxes and recommend backing her at BSP.

Known Agenda has a perfect plan

Race 4 18:19 Aqueduct - Known Agenda

I am going to side with Known Agenda in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Curlin finished an excellent second to Highly Motivated at Belmont Park in September. He ran on well in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. The winner won the Nyquist Stakes at the Breeders' Cup meeting on Friday, and broke the track record in the process. The form is rock solid and the Todd Pletcher stable is firing on all cylinders, even at this early stage of the meeting. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

