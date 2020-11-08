To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Known Agenda Aqueduct
Today's best bet Known Agenda runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct on opening Sunday of the meeting with two selections...

"The form is rock solid and the Todd Pletcher stable is firing on all cylinders, even at this early stage of the meeting"

Back Known Agenda Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 18:19 at Aqueduct

Harlem to soar to victory

Race 2 17:22 Aqueduct - Harlem Heights

Harlem Heights should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This filly put in a much improved effort on turf debut when finishing a close second to Forty Zip at Belmont Park in September. She made a strong move in the home straight, and would have prevailed in another stride. She certainly has the pedigree for turf and will relish the extra yardage. Trainer Shug McGaughey had a super Belmont Park meeting, and hopefully can continue his fine form well in to the Autumn. She ticks a lot of boxes and recommend backing her at BSP.

Known Agenda has a perfect plan

Race 4 18:19 Aqueduct - Known Agenda

I am going to side with Known Agenda in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Curlin finished an excellent second to Highly Motivated at Belmont Park in September. He ran on well in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. The winner won the Nyquist Stakes at the Breeders' Cup meeting on Friday, and broke the track record in the process. The form is rock solid and the Todd Pletcher stable is firing on all cylinders, even at this early stage of the meeting. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +90.55

This week so far...


Staked: 11.0
Returned: 9.45

Recommended bets

Back Harlem Heights Race 2 at BSP in the 17:22 at Aqueduct
Back Known Agenda Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 18:19 at Aqueduct

