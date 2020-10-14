To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Thursday

Aquaphobia Keenland
Today's best bet Aquaphobia runs at Keenland

Nick Shiambouros returns to Keenland with two more selections from the super card...

"He should have his favoured fast ground, and will benefit from the ease in grade"

Back Aquaphobia Race 8 at BSP in the 21:57 at Keenland

Time to fly

Race 4 19:45 Keenland - Flown

Flown should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This filly finished an excellent second to the talented Plum Ali in a $500k Stakes race at Kentucky Downs last month. She made a strong move in the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge and had to settle for a place. The winner has since won the Grade 2 Miss Grillo and is an exciting prospect. Trainer Brendan Walsh is a shrewd operator, and appears to have found the ideal spot for her to get off the mark. Anything around her Morning Line price of 5/23.5 will do.

Aquaphobia the boss

Race 8 21:57 Keenland - Aquaphobia

I am going to side with Aquaphobia in this fascinating Grade 3 run over a mile and a half on the turf course.

This seven- year-old has improved leaps and bounds since joining Mike Maker in January. Last time out at Saratoga in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer he finished third behind Channel Maker. He held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken in the soft conditions. He should have his favoured fast ground, and will benefit from the ease in grade.

Top jockey Florent Geroux has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. He looks like the horse to beat and recommend backing him at BSP.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +94.72

This week so far…
Staked: 5

Returned: 4.0

Recommended bets

Back Flown Race 4 at 5/23.5 in the 19:45 at Keenland
Keenl (US) 15th Oct (R4 1m1f Mdn)

Thursday 15 October, 7.45pm

Keenl (US) 15th Oct (R8 1m4f Stks)

Thursday 15 October, 9.57pm

