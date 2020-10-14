US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Thursday

Time to fly

Race 4 19:45 Keenland - Flown

Flown should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This filly finished an excellent second to the talented Plum Ali in a $500k Stakes race at Kentucky Downs last month. She made a strong move in the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge and had to settle for a place. The winner has since won the Grade 2 Miss Grillo and is an exciting prospect. Trainer Brendan Walsh is a shrewd operator, and appears to have found the ideal spot for her to get off the mark. Anything around her Morning Line price of 5/23.5 will do.

Aquaphobia the boss

Race 8 21:57 Keenland - Aquaphobia

I am going to side with Aquaphobia in this fascinating Grade 3 run over a mile and a half on the turf course.

This seven- year-old has improved leaps and bounds since joining Mike Maker in January. Last time out at Saratoga in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer he finished third behind Channel Maker. He held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken in the soft conditions. He should have his favoured fast ground, and will benefit from the ease in grade.

No. 6 (6) Aquaphobia (Usa) Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Top jockey Florent Geroux has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. He looks like the horse to beat and recommend backing him at BSP.