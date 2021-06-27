Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Shackabooah - 14:25 Pontefract

This may well be the day when Shackabooah gets his head in front, as there were excuses at Carlisle last time, not faring well with the draw and hampered at the start. He has at least as good a chance as any of his rivals judged on his course-and-distance second to Mr Wagyu - who has won again subsequently - earlier this month and this track clearly suits.

No. 13 (7) Shackabooah SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 57

Gis A Sub - 15:25 Pontefract

Gis A Sub showed plenty of ability when finishing second on debut at York 16 days ago, keeping on well and was perhaps a shade unfortunate to lose out on the nod as he was in front a stride before and after the line. Open to improvement now, he's strongly fancied to make a bold bid from a low draw for a yard whose juveniles are running well.

No. 4 (2) Gis A Sub (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Aramis Grey - 15:55 Pontefract

Aramis Grey has largely been campaigned on the all-weather, but has won on turf before, and took another step forward when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford 12 days ago. She coped well with the drop back to six furlongs on that occasion despite an early bump putting her on the back foot, proving strong and resolute in the finish. The stiffer nature of this track will suit her well and another bold show is expected.