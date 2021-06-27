To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Pontefract
Pontefract host a seven-race card on Monday

Timeform flag up three bets at Pontefract on Monday...

"The stiffer nature of this track will suit her well and another bold show is expected..."

Timeform on Aramis Grey

Shackabooah - 14:25 Pontefract

This may well be the day when Shackabooah gets his head in front, as there were excuses at Carlisle last time, not faring well with the draw and hampered at the start. He has at least as good a chance as any of his rivals judged on his course-and-distance second to Mr Wagyu - who has won again subsequently - earlier this month and this track clearly suits.

Gis A Sub - 15:25 Pontefract

Gis A Sub showed plenty of ability when finishing second on debut at York 16 days ago, keeping on well and was perhaps a shade unfortunate to lose out on the nod as he was in front a stride before and after the line. Open to improvement now, he's strongly fancied to make a bold bid from a low draw for a yard whose juveniles are running well.

Aramis Grey - 15:55 Pontefract

Aramis Grey has largely been campaigned on the all-weather, but has won on turf before, and took another step forward when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford 12 days ago. She coped well with the drop back to six furlongs on that occasion despite an early bump putting her on the back foot, proving strong and resolute in the finish. The stiffer nature of this track will suit her well and another bold show is expected.

Smart Stat

Tropical Cyclone - 14:55 Pontefract

17% - Mark Johnston's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back Shackabooah @ 5.04/1 in the 14:25 at Pontefract
Back Gis A Sub @ 2.77/4 in the 15:25 at Pontefract
Back Aramis Grey @ 3.55/2 in the 15:55 at Pontefract

Bet slip

Close

