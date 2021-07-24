To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Racing at Pontefract
"...he is clearly in the form of his life at present..."

Timeform on Khabib

C'mon Kenny - 14:30 Pontefract

C'mon Kenny showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Sandown on Wednesday, benefiting from the longer trip and promising to be suited by further still. He steps up to a mile and a half here and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock further progress. Crucially, he escapes a penalty for his Sandown victory, so this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if arriving in the same sort of form.

Regal Reality - 16:10 Pontefract

Regal Reality stepped up on his reappearance when sixth in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time, showing something like his best form to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner. He takes a significant drop in grade here and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Therefore, he rates a confident selection to resume winning ways for Sir Michael Stoute, who can boast an impressive 32% strike rate at Pontefract in recent seasons.

Khabib - 17:10 Pontefract

Khabib has proved better than ever on his last couple of starts, filling the runner-up spot at Ayr before going one place better in decisive fashion at Beverley. This is a quick turnaround after only six days off, but he is clearly in the form of his life at present and should mount a bold bid to defy a 6 lb penalty in the finale.


Smart Stat

£103.50 - Ray Craggs's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back C'mon Kenny @ 3.02/1 in the 14:30 at Pontefract
Back Regal Reality @ 1.738/11 in the 16:10 at Pontefract
Back Khabib @ 1.738/11 in the 17:10 at Pontefract

Pontefract 25th Jul (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 25 July, 2.30pm

Cmon Kenny
Carrigillihy
Outback Boy
Charging Thunder
Toronto
Ring Of Gold
Pontefract 25th Jul (1m Listed Stks)

Sunday 25 July, 4.10pm

Regal Reality
Brunch
Rhoscolyn
Azano
The Flying Ginger
Lottie Marie
Pontefract 25th Jul (5f Hcap)

Sunday 25 July, 5.10pm

Khabib
Roydmoor
Auckland Lodge
Freedom Flyer
Brazen Belle
Van Gerwen
Ruby Wonder
Secret Eagle
