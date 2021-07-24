Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

- Trainer: Ian Williams
- Jockey: Paul Hanagan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 69
"...he is clearly in the form of his life at present..."
Timeform on Khabib
C'mon Kenny - 14:30 Pontefract
C'mon Kenny showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Sandown on Wednesday, benefiting from the longer trip and promising to be suited by further still. He steps up to a mile and a half here and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock further progress. Crucially, he escapes a penalty for his Sandown victory, so this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if arriving in the same sort of form.
Regal Reality - 16:10 Pontefract
Regal Reality stepped up on his reappearance when sixth in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time, showing something like his best form to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner. He takes a significant drop in grade here and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Therefore, he rates a confident selection to resume winning ways for Sir Michael Stoute, who can boast an impressive 32% strike rate at Pontefract in recent seasons.
Khabib has proved better than ever on his last couple of starts, filling the runner-up spot at Ayr before going one place better in decisive fashion at Beverley. This is a quick turnaround after only six days off, but he is clearly in the form of his life at present and should mount a bold bid to defy a 6 lb penalty in the finale.
Smart Stat
KHABIB - 17:10 Pontefract
£103.50 - Ray Craggs's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Pontefract 25th Jul (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cmon Kenny
|Carrigillihy
|Outback Boy
|Charging Thunder
|Toronto
|Ring Of Gold
Pontefract 25th Jul (1m Listed Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Regal Reality
|Brunch
|Rhoscolyn
|Azano
|The Flying Ginger
|Lottie Marie
Pontefract 25th Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Khabib
|Roydmoor
|Auckland Lodge
|Freedom Flyer
|Brazen Belle
|Van Gerwen
|Ruby Wonder
|Secret Eagle