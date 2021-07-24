Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

C'mon Kenny - 14:30 Pontefract

C'mon Kenny showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Sandown on Wednesday, benefiting from the longer trip and promising to be suited by further still. He steps up to a mile and a half here and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock further progress. Crucially, he escapes a penalty for his Sandown victory, so this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if arriving in the same sort of form.

No. 2 (5) C'mon Kenny SBK 9/5 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

Regal Reality - 16:10 Pontefract

Regal Reality stepped up on his reappearance when sixth in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time, showing something like his best form to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner. He takes a significant drop in grade here and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Therefore, he rates a confident selection to resume winning ways for Sir Michael Stoute, who can boast an impressive 32% strike rate at Pontefract in recent seasons.

No. 3 (5) Regal Reality SBK 8/11 EXC 1.88 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Khabib - 17:10 Pontefract

Khabib has proved better than ever on his last couple of starts, filling the runner-up spot at Ayr before going one place better in decisive fashion at Beverley. This is a quick turnaround after only six days off, but he is clearly in the form of his life at present and should mount a bold bid to defy a 6 lb penalty in the finale.